Christians United for Israel’s (CUFI) Tri-State Chapter invites the community to a “Pray for Israel” Zoom webinar event on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at noon.
To register, go online to https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_O1W2hbk6Q6GOLBixhfUNAA.
The event — hosted by Pastor Bret Yaeger, Senior Pastor Temple Baptist Church in Dalton and Chapter Chair — will include updated happenings in Israel as related to the pandemic, introduce the area’s new Israeli Cultural Emissary, emphasize the increasing threat and local impact of anti-Semitism; and to provide the opportunity to pray for Israel. The webinar event is open to the public. There is no cost to participate. All people are welcome regardless of denomination or religion.
The event features a panel presentation by local pastors, the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga, our new Israeli Cultural Emissary, and Pastor Victor Styrsky, CUFI’s National Outreach Director and Eastern Regional Coordinator. Additionally Margaret Bean, CUFI Ringgold city director, will talk about the recent release of the film “Never Again” produced by CUFI and shown in Chattanooga theaters in mid-October and available for screening in churches, synagogues, schools, and other community settings through mid-November. The film is a feature-length documentary about the horrors of anti-Semitism and the power of survival and redemption.
Christians United for Israel (CUFI) is the largest pro-Israel organization in the United States with over 9 million members and one of the leading Christian grassroots movements in the world. CUFI’s mission is to educate Christians about the biblical and moral imperatives to support Israel and to activate Christians to speak out on Israel’s behalf to churches, communities and leaders in Congress. CUFI provides a national association through which every pro-Israel church, para-church organization, ministry or individual in America can speak and act with one voice in support of Israel. To contact Christians United for Israel go to www.cufi.org.
“Praying for Israel” is one of the activities promoted by Christians United for Israel. For more information about this program and local Christians United for Israel, activities contact Margaret Bean at 423-645-1552 or e-mail her at mrbean1@catt.com.