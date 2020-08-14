Bikers for Trump showed up at the Republican Festivities on Saturday, August 8 at the Walker Civic Center outdoors near the pavilion about 10:00 a.m. Chairman of the Walker County Commission, Shannon Whitfield, welcomed folks to the event and invited some to tour our County. He had prizes of T shirts, hats, etc., for people who traveled from outside our County to attend. Senator Jeff Mullis also welcomed the crowd with rousing words. The Chairman of the 14th District, Darrell Galloway of Paulding County, gave an impassioned speech about upcoming elections on November 3.
Early voting for that election was announced as October 12-30. People are invited to ask for absentee ballots and/or vote in person. Virginia Galloway, Director of Faith and Freedom of GA, invited people to join her for a photo for the Coalition-People of Faith for Trump.
Each veteran present met for the pictures holding signs, Veterans for Trump. After the children's contest, a new Coalition formed and were photographed holding signs, Parents for Trump.
Many patriots, vendors, a nurse/safety station, and candidates set up table with their information. Tents were erected the night before by volunteers, Senator Jeff Mullis and Todd Noblitt. Loans of tents also came from Karen and Ken Stoker, Bobby Chappell and Dewayne Wilson.
There were several highlights of the event: Robert and Stephanie Wardlaw cooked their famous BBQ for 24 hours before the event and sold out. Watch for LUCKY EYE Q. They were at the top of the knoll and with a hard-working crew making the event smell good and taste good. The Wardlaws donated their profits to Readers Ferst charity, and there was a table set up with information and ways to participate and donate money. The icing on their cake was the announcement by Stephanie Wardlaw that a new charity for local children has been established to raise money and awareness for Walker County Children.
Readers Ferst, will help supply youngsters from Walker County with appropriate and wonderful books with the goal of helping every child born here love reading! Thanks to many people who gave money. At the Rally for Trump event, I believe more than $1,700 was received. These two rainmakers (Wardlaws) will also be attending and feeding the Stocking Full of Love participants at the same venue on Labor Day Weekend. We need to watch for details.
In addition, children attending the Rally entered a contest to choose the most patriotic costume. Each child chose a toy from the GOP Treasure Box and received an American Flag. Three judges tallied the results of the parade of children and two children each won a fifty-dollar bill. That part of the Rally was established by an idea of Todd and Cheri Noblitt. Seeing the children was a big hit for the attendees. We are considering adding that contest to our GOP booth/table at the Labor Day event.
Another unique feature of the Rally was the appearance of a Trump-wrapped car owned by Ellen Diehl who volunteered her time and car for photos. Ellen drove to Walker County from Cherokee County.
James, the very fine fiddler from Bartow County, contributed both patriotic music and other theme music for the event. Several members of the President's Team Organization had a table of memorabilia and clothing for sale. They also brought a “yuge” Trump/Pence sign. People were invited to make photos in front of the sign.
Hamilton County had a table offering goodies and a speaker from Cuba who discussed his escape to America and his love and appreciation of American citizenship.
Voter Registration was offered for participants by Tori Phillips of the GA Book Company. She also donated prizes of children's book to youngsters in the Patriotic Kidd Contest. Cheri Noblitt did double duty helping to get new people registered to vote and organized the contest.
Grace Ogas-Todd was our resident health specialist who had a huge supply of masks, hand sanitizer and 300 bottles of cold water. Grace did double duty by also directing attendees to sign “back the blue” posters to be given to our local law groups next week.
Two special leaders of the event were Karen Stoker and her Dad, Bobby Chappell, who organized a whole store. Many coalitions were formed at the event including Coaches for Trump. Bobby Chappell was named the honorary Chairman of the group. Watch for more about that later.
It is estimated that between two and three hundred people attended. Visitors to the Rally heard a prayer by GA Senator Chuck Payne from Whitfield, a speech by Senator Bruce Thompson from White, GA about the FIRST AMENDMENT, and a plea for supporting the SECOND AMENDMENT by Dr. Jim Burton, Heard County, GA. All three men were in our Armed Services. Thanks for your service and your speeches.
First Vice Chairman, Doug Grammer led the group in pledges to both the American Flag and the Georgia Flag. He later offered a very special on-going Saturday Phone Bank volunteer program. Call 423/364-5682 to enjoy that group located at 8566 US Highway 27, Rock Spring. Field Director, Beau Patton will be training us and leading us through those adventures.
Three Officers of the GA GOP from Atlanta drove a long way and visited us giving speeches to update us about their work with the Trump Victory Team: Stewart Bragg, Executive Director; Hayley Edmonds, Foundation Director, and Joe Proenza, Political Director. Each one holds an office with multiple responsibilities!
Robert Sinners from the Victory team attended and invited people to sign up to be trained as poll watchers and poll workers for the November 3 General Election. Call the number above if you are interested. We will forward your information to our Walker County Board of Elections located in the Court House in LaFayette.
Save the date September 12, Saturday, for the same location and meet as many as possible to say “thank you” to our first responders - fire fighters, police officers, Sheriff and officers, EMT’s, State Patrol Officers and 911 folks - if possible. Our first responders will soon receive invitations to that special event!
A highlight was the following candidates who spoke: U.S. 14th District Congressional Candidates Dr. John Cowan and Marjorie Greene; GA House District 1 Candidates Mike Cameron and John Deffenbaugh, and County Commission Candidates Robert Stultz and Alan Painter.
Finally, thanks to all who attended, helped with set up and clean up.
No event at the Civic Center would be complete without the amazing involvement of Mike Smith who started us “off right” by renting us the venue. Mike Hillis of Rossville was our Moving and Storage Director.
If you did not attend, this article will give you the whole story, except the heat of 90 degrees when we started packing up to leave the venue.