Catoosa County detectives are investigating a larceny case involving the theft of a computer and other items from a residential carport, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred in the 300 block of Greens Lake Circle in Rossville sometime between Jan. 7 and 9.
The victim told police that a Chromebook computer, backpack, leaf blower, and compact drill were stolen from his carport right outside the residence.
According to Deputy Thomas Harris, the victim stated the computer was issued to his child by Catoosa County Public Schools.
Detectives were able to make contact with the school system and recover the serial number information of the device, reports show.
In total, the approximate value of the stolen items is $470.
Anyone with information regarding the theft or the missing property is encouraged to contact Detective Doug Licklider with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.