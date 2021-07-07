Walker County's Lauren Pike has been selected to receive a scholarship from the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture (GFA). Pike is one of eight rising college juniors and seniors statewide selected to receive a $2,000 scholarship.
The scholarships recognize deserving and outstanding students who are pursuing a degree in agriculture or an ag-related degree at a college in the University System of Georgia, Berry College or Emmanuel College.
“The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture is committed to investing in the future of Georgia agriculture by offering these scholarships to students who want to pursue a career in agriculture," said GFA Board Chairman and Georgia Farm Bureau President Tom McCall said. "The foundation is happy to offer scholarships this year to students who plan to become ag teachers, welders, veterinarians, ag mechanics, ag engineers, ag business employees and ag lawyers. Georgia Farm Bureau is proud to support the foundation’s efforts.”
Pike, the daughter of Steve Pike and the late Cindy Pike, is a rising senior at the University of Georgia College of Agricultural & Environmental Sciences (CAES) where she is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in agricultural communications with plans to become a 4-H Extension agent.
Since enrolling at UGA in 2018, Pike has volunteered with Georgia 4-H for various projects and has worked with the Jackson County Extension office through the AmeriCorps VISTA program. She is a Delta Phi Epsilon sister for which she has served as the sorority’s 2019-20 educational foundation coordinator and its 2018-19 senior coordinator. She has been a member of the UGA Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow Chapter since 2020.
Instructions for applying for the 2022 GFA scholarships will be announced at www.gafoundationag.org/scholarships in January 2022.