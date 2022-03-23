“Pictures with Princesses” was a magical event sponsored by the Friends of the LaFayette-Walker County Library on Tuesday, March 22.
Elsa, Anna, Cinderella, Snow White and many other princesses posed for pictures with the children.
About 100 people came to the event and $200 was raised for the Friends of the Library.
Friends of the Library president Rachel Oesch Willeford says the purpose of the event is not to raise a lot of money but to give a “Disney Like” experience to the community. “It’s every little girl’s dream to dress up like a princess and get her picture made with Cinderella, Snow White, Elsa, and all the other princesses,” Willeford said. “’Pictures with Princesses’ is a chance to do just that.”
Library Manager Tim York says he is glad to see the event come back to the library. “COVID hit right before the ‘Princess’ event in 2020,” York said. “We didn’t hold the event in 2021. We are so happy to offer this event again to the community.”
Thanks to the Bank of LaFayette and many volunteer organization for making the event a success. “The Bank of LaFayette donates the princess costumes for the event. Middle and high school students volunteer to dress up and play princesses.” says Rachel Oesch Willeford. “This year we even had two “professional” princesses from Once Upon A Princess Party to volunteer to play Elsa and Anna. We also have volunteers from the Friends of the Library and the LaFayette Woman’s Club volunteer to make the event a success.”