Multi-Dove and Grammy Award-winning recording artist David Phelps will be featured Friday, Aug. 13, at the Trion First Baptist Church, 95 Church St., Trion. The concert event begins at 7 p.m.
Once a childhood musical prodigy from Tomball, Texas, David Phelps earned a bachelor’s degree in music from Baylor University. Since then, he has become a nationally celebrated vocalist. Perhaps best known as the powerful tenor for the multiple Grammy and Dove Award-winning Gaither Vocal Band, Phelps is constantly building on a career that has already been groundbreaking. Emerging as a leading voice in contemporary Christian music, Phelps has performed for more than two decades. He has performed at numerous prestigious venues across the globe, including the White House, New York’s Carnegie Hall and the Sydney Opera House in Australia. With 14 solo albums to his credit, his electrifying voice has moved audiences from all walks of life, crossing generational and stylistic barriers.
This event, with Phelps and his musical entourage will feature many of the songs from Phelps’ hymnal recording. Phelps lends his three-octave range to some of the most treasured hymns of the church with this new recording, which showcases masterful vocals and lush arrangements of such cherished gems as “Amazing Grace,” “How Great Thou Art,” “In The Garden,” “Victory In Jesus” and “It Is Well With My Soul.” Each song takes the listener on a journey of inspiration and worship in song.
Event information may be obtained at www.davidphelps.com or www.itickets.com. Additional information is available by calling 706-734-7331 or 800-965-9324.