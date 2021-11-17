Carlos Peñaherrera, MD, says he was exposed to the medical field from a very early age.
“Both of my parents are physicians. Growing up, I would admire the way they treated patients every day and how rewarding it felt to them,” Peñaherrera says.
An endocrinologist, Peñaherrera recently joined Hamilton Diabetes and Endocrinology Center. He speaks English and Spanish.
He says his patient care philosophy is focusing on discovering and treating the cause of the patient’s condition, not just the acute problem occurring at the time.
“If we find the root of the problem, the disease will be more manageable,” Peñaherrera says. “I also like to make patients an active part of their health care and encourage them to come up with plans and strategies we can both agree on.”
Peñaherrera attended medical school at the University Católica de Santiago de Guayaquil in Guayaquil, Ecuador, completed his residency training in internal medicine at Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, N.J., and his fellowship in endocrinology at the University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Fla.
Peñaherrera treats patients with type I, type II and gestational diabetes; hypothyroidism; hyperthyroidism; thyroid nodules; hypoglycemia; hyperinsulinemia; metabolic syndrome; adrenal and pituitary gland disease; parathyroid disease; polycystic ovarian syndrome,; osteoporosis; etc.
In his spare time, Peñaherrera enjoys watching movies with his family, watching and playing soccer, as well as playing the guitar and the ukulele.
