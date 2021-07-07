Last week (week of June 27), Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan announced his selection of appointments to five Senate study committees. Among the list of members, Sen. Chuck Payne (R–Dalton) was chosen to chair the Senate Study Committee on Age of Mandatory Education, which was created pursuant to Senate Resolution 192.
“The topic of raising the legal high school dropout age of 16 to 17 was a highly debated one this past legislative session,” said Sen. Payne. “The conversation really started while we vetted Senate Bill 3 in the Senate Committee of Education and Youth, of which I serve as chair.
"We discussed conversations such as whether or not students should be allowed to make the decision to drop out of school, especially considering they are not legally allowed to make decisions such as voting, getting tattoos, buying alcohol or tobacco, or signing up for a credit card at that age," he said. "On the other hand, if students are not planning on obtaining a postsecondary education, perhaps we should allow them to pursue other opportunities instead. I am honored to chair this study committee, and serve alongside other members as we discuss the implications of raising the dropout age from 16 to 17.”
The following members were appointed to serve alongside Sen. Payne:
- Sen. Gail Davenport (D–Jonesboro)
- Sen. Lindsey Tippins (R–Marietta)
- Sen. John Albers (R–Roswell)
- Sen. Lester Jackson (D–Savannah).