To reinstate driving privileges or pay a citation, Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) reminds customers to save valuable time using the agency’s online services available at www.dds.georgia.gov or the free mobile app DDS 2 GO.
“As we continue to be vigilant during this emergency period, we recommend using DDS remote services to reinstate your license if possible,” Commissioner Spencer R. Moore said. “DDS Online Services allows customers to pay fees, reinstate and replace their driver’s license safely and conveniently without visiting in person.”
Customers may check their driving reinstatement eligibility, view, print or email a list of their specific reinstatement requirements, pay fees and reinstate driving privileges online – all without a visit or telephone call to DDS.
Eligible customers may request that a free replacement of their original license be mailed directly to them, and they can drive on the online receipt until it arrives. Most services are discounted $5 when you use DDS Online Services or DDS 2 GO.
DDS continues to develop mobile options to provide all customers access to the most convenient licensing services. In addition to reinstating a license, customers can request an address change, replace a lost license and/or obtain a copy of their driving history online.
For a complete list of online services, visit www.dds.georgia.gov or download the free mobile app DDS 2 GO.