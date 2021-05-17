Paving soon to commence on Main Street thanks to Senator Mullis and GDOT
Driving along Main Street in LaFayette is about to get much smoother as long-awaited paving is set to begin.
The City of LaFayette was recently informed by Senator Jeff Mullis and the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) that the paving contractor is now being mobilized to begin milling and resurfacing the portion of North Main Street where the utility work was recently completed.
The City of LaFayette asked its residents and visitors to be patient with the progress as it will involve lane closures during construction, but will eventually bring a much smoother ride very soon.
The engineering evaluation on subgrade, curb and gutter has already began on a project to include all of Main Street that was part of the long-term plan for the street improvements that began just over two years ago.
The City will be meeting with our Senator and GDOT leadership towards the end of the month of May to discuss the next phases of the project.
“We would like to thank Senator Mullis and Georgia DOT for supporting our efforts to improve our corridors into our beautiful City and for making our drive downtown more enjoyable,” Mayor Andy Arnold said.