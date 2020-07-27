Red, white and blue are the colors for the children's contest on Saturday, Aug. 8, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Walker County Civic Center outdoors.
Join us for prizes: $100 US savings bond to the youngster winner. Place prices include books and trinkets. Contest rules are simple: walk across the “stage” (grass) or ride in stroller (with adult),
Be dressed patriotically and be a winner. Children's age category: 4 months to 12 years old. All others will be in the adult category. Photos are from other rallies.
There is a playground at 10052 US Highway 27, Rock Spring, where this contest will happen on Aug. 8. It is in conjunction with a Trump Rally(sorry, he is unable to attend.) Many speakers have been invited and so far we have acceptances from all the candidates in the Aug. 11 runoff election for District 4: Robert Stultz, and Alan Painter; State House Seat District 1 for Mike Cameron and candidate John Deffenbaugh; and 14th District Candidates Dr. John Cowen of Floyd County and Ms. Marjorie Greene.
Other people invited are Sen. Jeff Mullis, state Rep. Steve Tarvin, Sen. Chuck Payne to pray, Sen. Bruce Thompson to talk about First Amendment. Outgoing US Rep. Tom Graves has not responded to the invitation yet.
Others invited include US Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Doug Collins, outgoing state Rep. Colton Moore.
We have invited the Chattanooga Choo Choo Quartet to sing patriotic songs, and other local entertainers as well.
There will be a nurse at a Safety Station. Look for Red Cross, and she will have sanitizer and masks if wanted. Bottled water will be supplied. There will be some tents and several vendors. Bring your own lawn chairs.
We will encourage CDC guidelines for social distancing outdoors.
People from surrounding counties have been invited to attend: Murray, Chattooga, Dade, Whitfield, Gordon, Floyd, Polk and others. We hope to have fun like an old-fashioned Fourth of July but with no fireworks Please join us 10-12 “dressed to beat the band”! For more information:n_burton001@comcast.net or 423-364-5682. Sponsored by the Walker County Republican Party.
Last but not least, we are introducing a new initiative, “Coaches for Trump” with Honorary Chairman Bobby Chappell. All coaches are invited to attend and receive their Coaches for Trump sign.
Bikers for Trump have agreed to attend for photos and a star photo opportunity will be Ellen Diehl, who owns the only Trump car I've ever seen. It is awesome as is she is and very patriotic.