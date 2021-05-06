Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church (PHUMC) and LaFayette Housing Authority (LHA) have formed a partnership with the Chattanooga Area Food Bank to address food shortages for the residents of LHA and surrounding areas.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, PHUMC was addressing food shortages in the Walker County area and when the pandemic hit, LHA reached out to all elderly/disabled residents to see how we could help them with obtaining food.
Recognizing the serious impact to families and the immediate needs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, PHUMC reached out to LHA, suggesting that we partner together for the good of our communities. Herman Moore and Ruth Bass, executive director of LHA, had met earlier while working on the Walker County census committee and with this background of working together it was just a natural next step to help feed our communities. Annette Woods and Herman Moore, representing PHUMC, had the connection with the Chattanooga Area Food Bank and after discussions with them, called Bass in hopes of partnering for the good of all. In the early days we started small in the elderly areas but soon realized that everyone could be having a shortage of food and it has grown into distributing 200 bags and 200 boxes of food in the month of April.