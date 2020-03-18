To protect patients and colleagues, Parkridge Medical Center, Parkridge East Hospital, Parkridge West Hospital and all Parkridge Valley Hospital locations will continue restricting visitors from entering their facilities.
Exceptions will be made for the following circumstances with one visitor per patient:
- Spouse/partner/relative of patient being treated
- Spouse/partner of a maternity patient
- Hospice or palliative care patients
- Behavioral health visits will require a physician’s order for any visitor.
Visitors will continue to be screened at facility entrances and will be asked to defer their visits if any COVID-19 symptoms are present. Visitation policies and screening procedures are subject to change without notice.
For more information about Parkridge Health’s response to COVID-19, visit ParkridgeHealth.com/covid-19.