On Saturday, Nov. 5, at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m., and on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 10 a.m., Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will present a special ranger-led hike/living history program at the Cravens House, on Lookout Mountain (1060 Cravens Terrace).

This program will involve a short 45-minute walk of approximately 1 mile and will explore some of the daily routines conducted by Confederate soldiers stationed around Lookout Mountain during the Siege of Chattanooga. There will be ongoing camp life programs between the tours, where you can witness many of the army’s activities. Please wear comfortable shoes, and dress for the weather.

