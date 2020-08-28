Chickamauga Battlefield Park will commemorate the battle's 157th anniversary Sept. 18-20.
But due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic, the programs will be hosted virtually. They are scheduled to be conducted primarily on the park’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/chickamauganps.
In addition to online ranger-led programs, scheduled throughout the days, park historian Jim Ogden will present more in-depth virtual programs daily at 10 a.m. and at 2 p.m. These programs, lasting approximately 45 minutes, will focus on the respective day’s actions and will be followed by a live question-and-answer session after the program concludes. There are several ways to submit your questions:
Mail your questions to 3370 LaFayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe, GA 30742 by Sept. 11.
Email your questions to chch_information@nps.gov by Sept. 11.
Direct message your questions via the park’s Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram pages by Sept. 11.
Directly ask your questions by watching the “Live” event on Facebook.
Additionally, kids are invited to participate with a ranger in hands-on activities presented daily at noon. These activities will be administered through the park’s Facebook page as well.