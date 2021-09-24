The interpretation and resource education staff at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park have recorded several virtual education programs and placed them online.
The programs are designed to help facilitate student learning and to help students to gain a better understanding of the park’s multi-layered history, including American Indians, the Civil War and local geography. Adults are also welcome to watch the informative programs.
Visit https://www.nps.gov/chch/learn/photosmultimedia/virtualeducationvideos.htm to view or download the videos. They are also captioned and audio described for individuals needing these accommodations.
The videos on the website are:
- Early American Indians
- Trail of Tears
- Causes of the Civil War
- The Civil War
- Reconstruction
- Geography