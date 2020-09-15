Panel Truss Texas Inc., an industry-leading designer, builder and distributor of structural building components, has selected Catoosa County for its newest facility to serve the construction industry in the Tennessee Valley.
Panel Truss Texas Inc. plans to expand into an existing Ringgold building with equipment that it designs and builds to fabricate trusses.
The company will launch recruiting and training processes for about 30 Ringgold positions in the coming weeks and plans to continue additional phases of hiring in 2021. After training, wages for most employees will average $16 to $20 an hour with benefits.
“Catoosa County is the perfect home for us to grow and better serve our customers in the I-75 corridor between Atlanta, Knoxville and beyond,” said Panel Truss Texas Inc. co-owner Dickie Vail. “We appreciate the support from the Catoosa County Economic Development Authority, and we look forward to be a partner in Catoosa County’s thriving community.”
Panel Truss Texas Inc. has more than 30 years of experience in the truss industry. Headquartered in Henderson, Texas, the company has additional production facilities in Hearne, Texas, Dallas, Texas, Oakwood, Ga., and Townville, S.C. According to Vail, about 85% of the company’s current business in the region serves builders of multi-family housing units, including large-scale apartment complexes in Chattanooga and Knoxville.
“We are thankful for the opportunity to help Panel Truss Texas grow its business in Catoosa County and create good jobs right here at home,” said Catoosa County Economic Development Authority Director Keith Barclift. “The company makes excellent products to support our construction industry and is a valuable partner in our economic development efforts.”
Panel Truss Texas Inc. will establish its Catoosa County location at 923 Industrial Boulevard in Ringgold, which was the home of Sun Mills Carpet and Flooring. The location gives Panel Truss Texas quick access to Interstate 75 and other major transportation corridors, along with access to fiber optic high-speed broadband and other critical utilities. The company expects to begin operations as soon as its civil engineering and wastewater plans are complete.