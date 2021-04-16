Alleo Health System CEO Tracy Wood welcomed Dr. Sunita Puri, who serves as director of Palliative Medicine and Supportive Care Service at Keck Hospital and Norris Cancer Center of the University of Southern California, to a recent episode of her podcast “Grave to Great” to talk about her experience in the field and her new book.
Puri recently released her book “That Good Night: Life and Medicine in the Eleventh Hour,” which she says follows her journey into the field of palliative medicine and highlights how her mother’s career as an anesthesiologist inspired her to want to be a patient-centered physician.
"Palliative is generally a very misunderstood field, and I write about this a lot in the book, about how when I came into medicine, I had this vision of what it would mean to be a 'patient-centered physician…'" Dr. Puri said, "and when I saw palliative care doctors at work at my institution, that’s really when I saw this marriage between really hardcore medicine but also the more human side of medicine where we could talk about things like pain and suffering, what somebody wanted for their life, what they understood about their illness."
During their discussion, Wood asked Puri how she has learned to cope with her emotions in a medical field where it is easy to experience compassion fatigue.
"Something I’ve had to learn to do is to be very present with a patient or even with a colleague that might be struggling with a case or struggling to understand why palliative care can be helpful, and I really try to be with them in that discomfort and get people through a conversation, but then I have to leave it in that room," Puri said
Leaving her emotions in the room allows her to keep living her life and helps her take better care of her patients in a field she says many people struggle to comprehend. She told Wood she hopes her book can shine a light on what actually happens in palliative care.
"My hope in writing it was really to kind of provide people an inside look at this very misunderstood field," Puri added.
Listeners can hear Wood’s entire conversation with Puri by tuning into "Grave to Great" on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or Stitcher. New episodes air weekly on Thursdays. More information can be found at https://www.gravetogreat.com/.
Puri’s book can be purchased on Barnes & Noble, Amazon and anywhere books are sold. Additional information about Puri can be found on her website.
About Tracy Wood
As the president and CEO of Alleo Health System, a regional non-profit hospice and integrated senior care service provider based in Chattanooga, Tracy Wood is the multi-million-dollar organization’s first female and African-American CEO. She is responsible for upholding the mission and values of the organization while successfully managing change in a dynamic and fast-paced landscape for the hospice and palliative care industry.