A pallet of siding was recently stolen from a residential construction site in a subdivision off Rossville’s Mack Smith Road, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the theft occurred sometime between 3 p.m. on March 2 and 10 a.m. on March 3 in the Huntley Meadows subdivision off Mack Smith Road.
Construction crew members told police that someone stole a pallet of vinyl siding from the front yard of the site, reports show.
The crew didn’t have any information regarding potential suspects, but the sheriff’s office did place extra patrol in the subdivision.
The estimated value of the stolen siding is $2,843.
Anyone with information regarding the theft is encouraged to contact Detective Doug Licklider with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.