Instructor Durinda Cheek brings “Painting for a Purpose” back to the 6th Cavalry Museum in Fort Oglethorpe on Sept. 23 with her colorful portrayal of "Sunflowers."
“Sunflowers brighten up so many of our gardens and visiting sunflower fields has become really popular,” Cheek said. “I was in Ringgold and couldn’t resist getting a bouquet of sunflowers from my friend Radonna Parrish’s Farming Rock Orchard as my inspiration for the September class.”
The 16-inch-by-20-inch canvas, paint and supplies are provided, with guests learning painting techniques, how to mix colors and receive individualized instruction so each guest finishes their painting that night. Door prizes, music and camaraderie add to the fun.
Each “Painting for a Purpose” event features a different painting that guests create over the course of the evening, with proceeds benefiting the non-profit museum. This event is perfect for those who want to experience painting in a social setting that allows them to be creative, without the big investment of buying all the supplies needed. Adults with all skill levels are encouraged to attend.
The cost is $45 and includes appetizers, canvas, painting supplies and instruction. Food is served at 5:30 p.m. The class begins at 6 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring the adult beverage of their choice and an apron or old shirt to protect their clothes. You can register online at https://www.6thcavalrymuseum.org/events/painting-for-a-purpose-sunflowers. COVID-19 precautions mandated by the state of Georgia will be followed. Attendance is limited to 20 painters.