We do not publish letters to the editor regarding candidates (for example, endorsing or criticizing a candidate) during the two weeks prior to the final election date. This policy helps ensure that readers will have time to respond to such a letter before the end of the election period. The deadline for submitting a letter to the editor is Friday noon before the Wednesday publication.
For the Nov. 3 election, we will not take such letters to the editor after noon on Friday, Oct. 16. Letters to the editor received by that deadline would be eligible for publication in the Oct. 21 print edition. This would give readers a chance to respond in the Oct. 28 print edition, which is the final print edition before the end of the election period on Nov. 3.