Two old guns

The election is over. Some people are happy, some are not. Some people are shouting the end of America, some are celebrating the hope of America.

To be sure, civilizations of bygone eras have risen and collapsed. The United States is not immune to the patterns of history.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In