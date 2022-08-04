Letter to the editor: No need to build new high school at Saddle Ridge Aug 4, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DEAR EDITOR:There is no reason for a new high school in Walker County. The county doesn't have enough teachers, bus drivers, resource officers, or maintenance personal for the high schools they presently have..The solution:COVID gave us the solution to new buildings, with online learning.1. The high school students could use online learning for two days each week for the overflow students.2. They could be rotated each week. This way there would be some in-classroom learning. The rotation schedule could be administered by the schools.3. No need for additional teachers, or maintenance staff.4. No need for additional buses or bus drivers.Conclusion:Raising taxes on people with fixed incomes, with the inflation we have now, could have people losing their homes, or not having enough money to buy groceries.This solution would save the county and its residents millions of dollars in unnecessary taxes.The savings include: fuel for the buses, electricity, salaries for new teachers and staff.Jimmy D. AsherCloudland, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Letter To Editor Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Rossville man shot, dies at hospital Hospital war has Catoosa, Walker, Dade residents on the offensive: Northwest Georgia Hospital Coalition launching media blitz for new hospital to serve the three counties Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, July 28, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 Catoosa commissioners call for property tax increase; public hearings planned Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories San Francisco 49ers 2022 preview: Over or under projected win total of 10? 48 min ago Jaguars vs. Raiders shows value in rainy NFL preseason opener: Best Bets for August 4 48 min ago BNSF still offers new county overpass 49 min ago Crash at Santa Cruz's busiest intersection turns fatal 49 min ago Water issues impacting northeast Bismarck resolved 49 min ago