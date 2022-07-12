After leaving LaFayette to go to Auburn University over 50 years ago, I did not return to my hometown often. I only came occasionally to visit my mother, who passed away in the 1980s.
In the past, my family and I knew quite a few people in LaFayette as a result of me graduating from LaFayette High School in 1965, my brother Fred graduating in 1963, my brother Clayton graduating in 1961, my Dad graduating in 1934, and my grandfather being the principal of the school from 1930 until 1948.
When I grew up in LaFayette in the ‘50s and ‘60s, I remember a very friendly, family-oriented town.
A few weeks ago, I visited my brother and stayed several days and got reacquainted with the town and its people. It was fun going through memory lane. I went everywhere. I rode by my old home place, enjoyed walking around the square, even visited Coach King’s old office at what remained of the old high school where he gave me a couple of licks with his paddle.
I was very pleased to discover that LaFayette is still the home of so many happy, very friendly people. Everywhere I went — downtown restaurants, fast foods, supermarkets — I ran into one very friendly person after another.
Just as I was fortunate to grow up in LaFayette in the past, your young folks are fortunate to grow up in LaFayette today.