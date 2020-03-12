Dear editor:
March is the month we recognize and celebrate the social work profession. Social workers can work as politicians, advocates, healthcare workers, mental health counselors; they work in hospice, child welfare, education, and the list goes on. Social workers help individuals, families, communities, and create positive change on the national level. Social worker Jane Adams was the first American woman to win the Nobel peace prize; social worker Frances Perkins was the first woman appointed to the U.S. cabinet and played a key part in implementing social security, minimum wage, and unemployment. And now social workers Barbra Lee and Debbie Stabenow serve in the United States Congress. Social workers are generations strong and on May 9, 2020, I will join this great profession and become part of this generation of social workers.
Tracy Little, Ringgold