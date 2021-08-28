DEAR EDITOR:
I just read about Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene's nationwide campaign to target "half-Trumpers," as they are called. That would be any Republican insufficiently loyal to Donald Trump. And this is precisely what's wrong with Congresswoman Greene.
As a Republican-turned-independent, I have more than my share of disagreements with persons like Mitt Romney. But on my list of disagreements, none of them have to do with disloyalty to Trump. To me, the word conservative implies an ideology, and the word ideology implies ideas. My problem with Mitt Romney are his ideas -- or his issues.
I served in the United States Marine Corps during the 1990s. I didn't take an oath to support and defend Bill Clinton. What matters to me is where a person stands on the Constitution and our most sacred freedoms.
With the push for compulsory vaccines, one very important issue is health freedom. I'm concerned with where a person stands on my right to choose whether or not to vaccinate, not how loyal the person is to Donald Trump.
Conflating Trump-the-person with truth is a great way to obfuscate the consequential issues of our time. While Q-Anon Barbie travels the nation to help morph conservatism into a loyalty oath to Trump, her sham-of-an-office has insulated itself from the very constituents she seeks to represent. These are a few reasons why I will be voting for anybody but Greene.
Mark Anderson
Rock Spring