DEAR EDITOR:
This fall, the Georgia state legislature will begin the process of drawing new congressional districts, as well as the boundaries for the state House and Senate districts. This process normally happens every 10 years after the U.S. Census data is released.
I, like a majority of you, want to see our state take the partisan influence out of it. I believe that gerrymandering, the process of manipulating the boundaries of electoral districts for political advantage, has no place in Georgia.
Under current Georgia law, the state legislature, which has been controlled by the same political party since 2003, gets to draw these district maps and, unfortunately, drew them in 2011 in a way to benefit themselves and to retain power. The people should choose their representatives, not the other way around.
The Democracy Act (House Resolution 55, Senate Resolution 20) was proposed in the 2021 legislative session. This resolution proposed amending the state constitution to form a transparent, independent citizen redistricting commission going forward. Several other states have already done this in recent years.
I urge you to contact your state representative and state senator and ask them to support the Democracy Act next year. While it is too late to make any changes to the redistricting process this year, here are a couple items that can be done to make our elections more fair and representative of all Georgians.
1) The legislature should draw districts that focus on existing natural and political boundaries, such as counties and other communities, and draw districts that focus on compactness. These boundaries should NOT focus on giving an advantage to any political party or politician.
If you’re interested, do a quick online search to see some amusing examples of what congressional maps can look like if these things are not considered.
2) The process should have public input and accountability throughout its entirety. Georgia scheduled public hearings throughout the state from June 28 to July 29. This is a good start. Look out for similar meetings this fall and winter.
The legislature should release proposed maps to the public in easily accessible formats before being taken to a final vote. We also need more transparency as to what is going on behind closed doors in the Capitol. Under current law, all legislative communications with the Legislative and Congressional Reapportionment Office are deemed legally confidential communication; these secrecy provisions should be waived during all reapportionment deliberations so that citizens can hold their representatives accountable.
These items, and others, can help ensure the redistricting process is fair and can help increase community involvement as people will feel more connected to their representatives and feel like their vote really matters.
Please, get involved -- contact your representatives, share your thoughts on social media -- so that we can put an end to gerrymandering in our state.
Alex Brady
Ringgold