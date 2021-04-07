Child abuse and child neglect. I know these aren’t easy topics. It is painful to think about children and youth experiencing abuse or neglect.
Sadly, it happens every day. Most often, these children are removed from their homes and placed in foster care. This happened to more than 424,000in the United States last year.
At Lookout Mountain CASA, we are dedicated to helping these children. Throughout Child Abuse Prevention Month this April, I hope you will join us in raising awareness about these issues and taking action to help children in need. Abuse and neglect can happen to a child at any age.
Babies are at the highest risk as more than one quarter of victims are younger than three years old. Whether a three-month-old baby or a 15-year-old teenager, experiencing abuse or neglect has lasting impact on a child.
Fortunately, having a caring, consistent adult-like a court-appointed special advocate (CASA) volunteer can make all the difference. This is especially true after a year of isolation and challenges presented by COVID-19.
So many things changed, but one thing that never changed was our commitment to being there for these children. Lookout Mountain CASA is determined to make sure every child in the Lookout Mountain area who has experienced abuse or neglect has a volunteer who will advocate for their needs and best interests. With your support, we can do so much more.
Please make a gift today. Your generous support will help us recruit, train and support more CASA volunteers so we can reach more children and help them thrive. Or, please consider becoming a CASA Volunteer yourself. We need you — yes need — yes YOU!
Ashley Shelton, Lookout Mountain CASA, 404-723-1420