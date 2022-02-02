There is a new mantra to defund the local police departments across the United States. Certain groups and individuals are calling for the defunding and, in some instances, the downright abolition of municipal police departments.
Defunding the police means municipalities should reduce funding to the police department and reallocate those funds to community-wide social services. I am sure you would like a social worker coming to your home while there is a home invasion.
The “Defund the Police” movement has resulted in smaller police budgets, lower police morale, and an upsurge of police retirements and resignations. Now, police departments do not have enough officers to keep their communities safe.
In 2021, 458 police officers lost their lives on the job. This is the highest number that has ever been seen before in the United States. As a result, more and more experienced police officers are retiring or taking a non-police job. Many have regrets that they joined the police force in the first place. Police departments across the nation are losing officers daily and are finding it harder to recruit replacements. That’s bad news for law enforcement and good news for the “Defund the Police” anarchists. There are fewer officers to prevent violent crime or serve as back-up to other officers that come in harm’s way, making an officer’s job today more dangerous than ever.
Prior to 2021, the deadliest year ever for law enforcement was 1930, when 312 officers died in the line of duty — 47% more than died in 1930. That’s 92 years ago! 2021 was the grimmest and most tragic year in law enforcement history.
In Chicago, shootings have substantially increased in 2021. Chicago saw a reported 2,561 shootings, which were 300 more than in 2020. The liberal mayor is demanding that the police department do more to stop these shootings while, at the same time, has defunded the police. What is she thinking? She’s not.
According to The New York Post, a career criminal in connection with many burglaries across Manhattan and Brooklyn, has been set free to keep committing crimes thanks to the state’s great bail reforms. The 58-year-old Charles Wold, who has had substance abuse for years, has been accused of burglarizing seven different businesses in Brooklyn, and three in Manhattan, all in the course of three months. However, each time he was arrested by NYPD, he was released because of the state’s controversial bail reform laws.
The bail reform law in New York includes explicit provisions urging the courts to release defendants “on recognizance” while their cases are pending. In other words, no bail. In these cases, defendants are under no constraints and must merely appear at their appointed court dates. The court must release defendants on recognizance unless they pose “a risk of flight.” Bye, Bye birdie.
Steven Mendez, 18, had three arrests on his record and was out on probation when he allegedly gunned down a 21-year-old college student. Bronx Judge Denis Boyle freed Mendez on five years probation after he pleaded guilty to a violent armed robbery in 2020. He could’ve been locked up for up to four years in a robbery case.
Serial shoplifter Isaac Rodriguez was arrested 50 times this year alone, yet was put back on the streets without bail. He currently has 23 open cases in Queens, part of a mind-boggling rap sheet that lists 74 arrests dating to 2015. He allegedly stole from one Walgreens in Jackson Heights 37 times during the year. Because of the state’s revolving-door criminal justice system, the petit larceny and stolen property charges don’t qualify for bail.
A sheriff in Pittsburg, Calif., has decided to warn the people in his community that he was against three men being released from jail pending their court dates. The sheriff noted that because of the nature of their alleged violent crimes they should not have been released. The three men were arrested and charged with 19 different armed robberies in November of 2021. The three suspects faced a judge at a preliminary hearing, which ordered the three to be released under the supervision of the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office. When the presiding judge heard that Sheriff Livingston refused to accept the three suspects in the Custody Alternative program, the judge ordered the Sheriff to accept them.
Lately, judges act as though they are above law and they force their power upon others. In general, judges don't know all the laws that may apply because laws are fact-driven in most circumstances and there is no way that any one person has all of that knowledge. Many times, they are biased or partisan.
The majority of inmates are not first-time offenders. Over 40 percent of inmates have five to ten prior incarcerations which reinforces findings that a minority of offenders commit the majority of crimes. The big problem here is that most violent offenders serve less than three years, according to the Bureau of Justice statistics. The vast majority of prison inmates have multiple previous arrests and incarcerations with a history of violence. Biden and advocates state that they want to cut the prison population in half. They claim that this can be done without impacting public safety. This is certainly untrue. Repeat offenders should be incarcerated for longer periods of time.
Clearly, the “Defund the Police” movement has been a gigantic failure and creates an officer safety and public safety crisis. It must not be allowed in Georgia. The lives of our citizens and our police officers depend on it. Judges must be harder on crime and keep serious offenders where they belong — in jail. Judges must support the police and not make things harder for them.
ABC/WaPo poll found that Americans saw crime as an extremely serious problem. Once again, President Biden is asleep on the job.