Dear editor:
The State Bar of Georgia extends condolences to the family, colleagues and many friends of former Walker County Solicitor General Christopher A. Townley of Chickamauga, whose untimely passing March 6 has left us all saddened.
A member of the State Bar of Georgia since 1977, Chris first served as an assistant district attorney in South Georgia and later in private practice with the firm of Townley & Lindsay LLC in Rossville. He successfully tried a number of landmark cases during his career, including advocacy that resulted in a unanimous U.S. Supreme Court decision in Honeycutt v. U.S., a case involving civil forfeiture in certain drug cases.
Chris also served the legal profession as a member of the State Bar’s Board of Governors, Investigative Panel and Disciplinary Rules and Procedures Committee. In January of this year, I had the honor, along with the Bar’s Executive Director, Jeff Davis, of presenting Chris with the 18th annual Chief Justice Thomas O. Marshall Professionalism Award. Recipients of this award have, like Chris, consistently demonstrated the highest professional conduct and paramount reputation for professionalism.
Chris Townley will be missed and fondly remembered by Georgia’s legal community. We appreciate the many contributions he made during his admirable career and his exemplary service to the public and the justice system.
Sincerely,
Darrell Sutton
President, State Bar of Georgia