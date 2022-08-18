After most Republicans vociferously condemned the FBI's raid on Donald Trump's Florida estate, Fox News host Steve Doocy plaintively asked his guest, GOP Congressman Steve Scalise: “What ever happened to the Republican Party backing the blue?”

When Scalise protested that “rogue” elements of the FBI were responsible for the operation, Doocy shot back: “Steve, who went rogue? Who went rogue? They were following a search warrant.”

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. His new book is “Cokie: A Life Well Lived.” He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

