La Fayette, GA (30728)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.