Take hair. If you want to understand the immense value of diversity in higher education, that's not a bad place to start.

For many years, I've taught a class in feature writing at George Washington University, and some of the best stories I've received focused on the role of women's hair in the Black community. One student wrote about salons, run by female entrepreneurs, where clients could gather and gossip and support each other. Another wrote about generational tensions between older women who favored artificially straightened hair and their daughters, who proudly displayed their natural curl patterns.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. His new book is “Cokie: A Life Well Lived.” He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

