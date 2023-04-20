Sixteen-year-old Ralph Yarl was picking up his two younger brothers at their friend's house. But he made a mistake: He went to 115th Street in Kansas City instead of 115th Terrace. When Ralph knocked on the wrong door, 84-year-old Andrew Lester shouted, “Don't come around here” and shot him twice, once in the head.

Miraculously, Ralph Yarl survived.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. His new book is “Cokie: A Life Well Lived.” He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

