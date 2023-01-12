Kevin McCarthy finally claimed the House speakership after 15 embarrassing ballots, but it was a hollow and hazardous victory. By caving to the demands of his own party's hardliners, he obtained the title, but diminished its value. He's turned himself, and his office, over to the hostage-takers, and he's put the country's fiscal future at risk.

McCarthy has “given away everything including his dignity,” Rep. Jim McGovern, a Massachusetts Democrat, told The Washington Post.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. His new book is “Cokie: A Life Well Lived.” He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

