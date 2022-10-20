When the congressional committee investigating the coup attempt at the United States Capitol issued a subpoena for Donald Trump, Chairman Bennie Thompson justified the decision by saying, “He is the one person at the center of the story of what happened on Jan. 6.”

Trump will never testify, of course, but that's not the point. That summons is a political document, not a legal one. It's part of the Democratic strategy to make Trump “the center of the story” on Nov. 8, Election Day, not just Jan. 6, Insurrection Day. And that strategy employs two related themes.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. His new book is “Cokie: A Life Well Lived.” He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

