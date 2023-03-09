In the Kentucky town of Hazel Green last month, cars and trucks lined up for a mile, sometimes waiting nine hours for the local food bank to open. “From the front to the back of the line,” wrote the Washington Post, “the sea of despair and hardship along this desolate Kentucky highway foreshadowed what may be in store for millions of Americans.”

Here's why: During the pandemic, Washington significantly increased benefits under the food stamp program, officially known as SNAP. Last year, Kentucky was one of 18 states to declare the national health emergency over and slash those benefits back to pre-pandemic levels. On March 1, the other 32 states were obligated to follow suit, meaning more than 30 million Americans in those states will now face the same hardships that drove those folks to line up for free food in Hazel Green.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. His new book is “Cokie: A Life Well Lived.” He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

