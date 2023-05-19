Since Donald Trump is the firmly established front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, that raises the question: How does the media cover him over the next 18 months?

This issue was crystalized by CNN's decision to interview the former president live before a raucously supportive audience. He ran roughshod over the anchor, Kaitlan Collins, spewing out lies, stirring up the crowd and swatting down every attempt to hold him accountable for his denial and deceit.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. His new book is “Cokie: A Life Well Lived.” He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In