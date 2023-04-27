For every action in politics there is a reaction, and here is proof: The Dobbs decision last June, repealing a national right to abortion, was a devastating blow to women personally, but a huge benefit to Democrats politically.

As President Biden formally announced his bid for a second term, his campaign slogan could be boiled down to four words: Fear Trump; favor Joe. And one of Biden's best arguments -- the single most tangible example of the stakes involved -- is the Dobbs opinion, joined by three justices his predecessor appointed to the Supreme Court.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. His new book is “Cokie: A Life Well Lived.” He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

