President Biden visited Puerto Rico recently, bringing federal aid and emotional support to the victims of Hurricane Ian. “I want the people of Puerto Rico to know I'm committed, my entire administration is committed to standing with you every step of the way as long as it takes,” Biden vowed.

Five years before -- to the day -- then-President Trump had flown to the same island, ostensibly for the same reason: to help repair the damage caused by a devastating storm. But instead of relief, Trump's trip produced an image of indelible insensitivity, as he tossed rolls of paper towels into a crowd of suffering citizens.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. His new book is “Cokie: A Life Well Lived.” He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In