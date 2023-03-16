After the 2020 election, Fox News was guilty of professional malpractice and ethical corruption. Faced with a choice -- between telling viewers the truth about Donald Trump's loss, or feeding their fantasies with blatant lies -- Fox favored profit over proof, income over integrity.

When Fox chairman Rupert Murdoch was deposed in a lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems, which claims it was defamed by those lies, he confessed his monetary motive: “It is not red or blue,” Murdoch said, “it is green.”

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. His new book is “Cokie: A Life Well Lived.” He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In