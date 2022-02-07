On The Journey, Judy Bowman
Church on Sunday
On any given Sunday about 25% of Catholics in America attend Mass (Georgetown University CARA Study, 2012). That means the great majority of us AREN’T in the pews. Some legitimate reasons we might miss Mass include having to work, being sick or caring for someone who is ill or infirm, caring for an infant, and severe weather that makes travel dangerous. There can be other valid reasons for missing Sunday Mass, too. But it’s hard to imagine that 75% of us are missing Mass for one valid reason or another. The Church teaches that we must attend Mass on Sunday and some holy days–for our own good. Coming together to worship God and celebrate the Eucharist dates back to the first years of the Church.
Worshipping together was a crime punishable by death from about 64 AD (under Nero) until 312 AD (under Constantine). Even being accused of being a Christian could lead to execution. But it really wasn’t individual Christians that the Roman Empire saw as a threat to the state It was their assembly together at Mass that the government saw as an act of treason. This same assembly is viewed by the Church as the way we fulfill our membership in the Body of Christ. For both Church and Empire, the way you know someone was a Christian is if they shared regularly in worship. How many Catholics today could meet this definition of being Christian?
Of course, just going to Mass doesn’t guarantee a deep and rich relationship with God and our neighbor. Like the old saying, going to church doesn’t make you a Christian any more than standing in a garage makes you a car. But the Church in her wisdom knows that NOT coming to Mass on Sunday is a sure way NOT to be a Christian.
Worshipping together is central to our Christian lives. “It is the liturgy which, especially in the divine sacrifice of the Eucharist ‘the work of our redemption is accomplished“ (Constitution on the Liturgy). During the Roman persecutions, the government focused on killing the clergy and confiscating property and homes used for worship. The Empire thought that by depriving the Church of a means to come together in corporate worship they could stamp out Christianity. Yet the Roman Christians regularly risked their lives to come together for the celebration and sacrifice of the mass. They believed with all their hearts that in the Mass they encountered the very Person of Jesus Christ in the ultimate expression of His redeeming love. This is why the Church obligates us to come to Mass — not because the Church loves making rules, but because the Church knows that our salvation is through the saving work of Christ and in His command that we receive His Body and His Blood in the Holy Eucharist. “Do this in memory of me”(Luke 22:19).
When we miss Mass on Sunday for no good reason, it’s as if we are turning away from Christ’s sacrifice of love on the Cross. Mass is the public prayer of the Church where we gather as members of His Body to ask forgiveness of our sins, to thank Him for His love for us, to learn how to be close to Him and to share in the Eucharist, which is Christ Himself. The Eucharist is how we allow the Holy Spirit to “work out our salvation”(Philippians 2:13) in us. That process within us continues throughout our lives and so at least every Sunday we need to participate in this eternal journey. Saying “no” to Sunday Mass without a good reason is saying “no” to the process of redemption that Christ died to give us. We turn away from the sanctifying grace we need for eternal life. If you’ve been away from Mass, come back. Let God know you’re sorry for being away from Him. Most parishes offer the Sacrament of Confession each Saturday, or you can call your local parish office for a private appointment with a priest. God loves you and wants you to come back and worship with His family, with YOUR family (Romans 8:35). We’re blessed to live in a country where we can still freely worship Christ without fear. He is waiting for you.
“…All who are made sons of God by faith and baptism should come together to praise God in the midst of His Church, to take part in the sacrifice and to eat the Lord’s Supper.” — Constitution on the Liturgy
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
Mercies of God
It was good to be back in the Lord's house this past Sunday. God gave us a brisk, sunny day to give Him praise and honor.
Pastor Flood's message was grounded in Lamentations 3:22-29. Pastor opened the message with a story about a classroom. The teacher asked the class members to write down seven wonders of the world. The class members all listed many amazing creations of man. One little girl struggled. When the teacher ask her about the effort, her response was “there are just so many”. The teacher ask her to share some of her choices. The girl's responses were seeing, hearing, touch, taste, feeling, laughing and loving. More often than not, we overlook the simplest for the grandeur of things. God provides all things. He is good. Lamentation scriptures tell us “it is by the mercies of God we are all not consumed”.
Mercy and grace are hard to determine. You find either and you find the other. Mercy is defined as not getting what we rightfully deserve. While grace is unmerited favor. God's grace saves and mercy keeps from hell. Both are necessary. In mercy, we see God's forbearance, holding back. Mercy requires a realization of the holiness of God. God transcends everything and He is without sin. No sin can come into the presence of holy God not even when Jesus, His son, hung on the cross. For Jesus cried, “my God, my God, why has thou forsaken me?” Why? Because Jesus had on Himself all the sin of the world. Your sin, my sin, and every person who has ever lived or will live. Jesus died for all the sins of mankind that all could be forgiven and be with God for all eternity. God hates sin and cannot look upon it.
Scripture teaches there is a penalty for our sin. Romans tells us “the wages of sin is death”. This is so much more than physical death of which we all will partake. It means spiritual death where we are forever separated from God because of our sin. Remember, no sin can come into His presence. In God's holiness, we indeed find mercy.
Some ask, is God just? God is sovereign and yet so much turmoil in the world today. No one deserves to be here, to be alive, or certainly to go to heaven. Everyone is deserving of hell. But God loves sinners!
You have heard bad things happen to good people. Who is good? Who is not deserving of hell? Who can understand the chain of blessing or hardship between people? Some who live evil seem to do well in life while some struggle in well-doing. People judge themselves against others. God should always be the standard by which we judge ourselves. Why one country is blessed and another is not? America has known the blessing of God more than any other. America has the freedom to worship God, but few use this advantage. None deserve God's goodness. The Bible tells us “none are good”, and “all have sinned and come short” Therefore, mankind had to have a Savior. Jesus came by the mercies of God.
Romans 12:1-2 teaches “to present our bodies, a living sacrifice “. To understand this requires an understanding of Romans 11. This chapter is about promises God made to Israel, but because of their unbelief, Gentiles were grafted in and became partakers in God's plan of salvation. By the mercies of God, Gentiles, by no goodness (righteousness) of their own, have been included. God's Word tells us, “Jesus came unto His own (Jews) and His own received Him not”.
The mercies of God fail not. Compassion is part of God's mercies. John 3:16 tells us “God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life”. God is bound by His love. Romans 8 says nothing can separate us from the love of God. His mercy, compassion, and love are without ceasing. His mercies are new every morning, 2 Corinthians 4:16. His mercies are faithful. Lamentations 3 verse 24-26 tells us to hope in Him, to wait for Him, and to trust in Him.
The words of the hymn, Fount of Every Blessing, tells us we are “prone to wander, prone to leave the God I love”, but also speak of “streams of mercy” that never fail.
Continue to pray for members Mike Cross, Denise Pitts, Betty Pitts, Pastor and his family, and all who need our prayers. Pray for our shut-in Dot McAllister with health needs. Pray about Covid and be safe. Pray for those who have recently lost loved ones. Pray for our churches, missionaries, and evangelist. Pray about the possible Russian invasion into Ukraine and all the world struggles. Remember to praise the Lord always.
Pleasant Valley Baptist sends a special invitation for you to worship with us each and every week. It would be our honor to have you join with us Sunday mornings at 11 am and evenings 6 pm for in-person services. Sunday services are available on Facebook and YouTube with Wednesday Bible study in-person and on Facebook. Feel free to check on Facebook for any change of services due to Covid. God's blessings to all!