On The Journey, Judy Bowman
Read this book
People are hungry for good books on our Christian faith. Without hesitation, the first one I recommend (after the Bible, of course) is “The Great Divorce” by C.S. Lewis. It’s a small book, just a little over a hundred pages. You can easily read it all in an evening. And you couldn’t spend your time any better, in my opinion. Lewis takes us on a bus ride from hell to heaven and along the way, he explains our faith in words and images we can easily understand. This is good theology for us average folk. We hear the stories of the traveler’s lives and we see ourselves revealed in them. Lewis is one of us, he uses language and references we can understand. And he’s gifted in helping us grasp the great truths of our Christian faith in his “little” stories like this one.
“The Great Divorce” opens in a sad, dark city called “the grey town.” Our narrator encounters others who are there with him and he learns their stories as they travel together on a bus to — who knows where. As they travel, we come to understand more about what heaven is and what hell is. We learn the part that our own choices in life play on our journey to our final home. Much of the despairing imagery of the grey town comes from Lewis’s own experience of wartime London, as the book was published in 1945. I don’t want to give away too much of this story, because I hope you’ll want to experience it for yourself. If you’re like me, you’ll never think of heaven or hell in quite the same way again.
And here’s the thing: all of us are on that journey to our real life in eternity. We are all undergoing a spiritual transformation, as Lewis says: We are becoming either “immortal horrors or everlasting splendors.” That image stops me in my tracks. Created in God’s own likeness, I believe that I’m destined to live forever—the question is, where will that be? We are all given choices to make and these choices (or refusals to choose) shape our souls. When we choose Christ, He makes His home in us (Ephesians 3:16-17). When we deny Christ, we take a different path. But we are in the unfolding process of “becoming.” Lewis says, “There are no ordinary people—only those on their way to becoming devils or glorified creatures like the angels.” Of course, he doesn’t mean that we actually become either devils or angels. We are always human, but oh, the variety of light and dark, of virtue and of sin that we contain.
Our journey has two eventual destinations. Through Christ, we become more heavenly, more in harmony with God, our fellow humans, and ourselves. Or we choose another path and become more hellish—at war with God, our fellow humans, and ourselves. These “becomings” are at the heart of the story Lewis shares in “The Great Divorce.” In our glimpses into the lives of the characters, we’re also confronted with our ideas of both heaven and hell and what they might be like. Lewis’s vision doesn’t include harps and clouds, or lakes of fire. Heaven is a place of infinite realty, where all the beauty we have ever known is a pale imitation of God’s home for us. The closer we get to heaven, the more intense the beauty is and the more there is to experience ahead of us. Each moment is ecstasy. For those who choose a different path, reality becomes smaller, darker, duller, and more self-absorbed. It’s the saddest, most lifeless of realities you could imagine. Lewis is a master storyteller.
Our souls are being formed at every moment, and with every breath. You and I are, at this very instant, becoming either more heavenly or more hellish. We are becoming more and more like Jesus or we are walking down another path. Our ultimate destination isn’t something forced upon us, but is a place and a process we actively choose and embrace. Read this little book. Make your choice.
“While others plan your funeral, decide on a casket, a burial plot, and who the pallbearers shall be, you will be more alive than you’ve ever been.” — Erwin Lutzer
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
Vacation Bible School is planned for July 18-21, beginning at 6 pm Sunday evening. We are excited and making plans, please mark your calendars with plans to bring your kids and others. Steps will be made to provide a safe environment with more details to come. VBS is an important ministry in the lives of our children! We will claim our children for God, training them for Him, or Satan will claim them for himself. What choice will you make? Left to themselves without godly guidance, children will follow the desires of their flesh.
2021 Homecoming is planned for August 1st. Randy Bell will be bringing message from God's Word with the group Bond Servants bringing message in song. Make plans now to be with us on this special day.
Pleasant Valley Baptist is excited and so thankful to be able to move forward ministering to people. We send a special invitation for you to come and worship with us.
This past Sunday had good attendance and two wonderful messages from God. The morning message focused on truth. Have you ever considered what true truth is? The Bible tells us God is truth. He is our standard to measure what is true. The evening message was from Psalm 121.This psalm centers on God and our utter need for His help in our lives.
Pleasant Valley Baptist's mission is to share the gospel with all people and see them come to know Jesus Christ as their Savior. Our goal is to see all saved and go on to spiritually grow, duplicating themselves. This side of the life cycle is when you must choose your eternal destiny. Two destinations, Heaven or Hell. Eternal life in heaven is not based on how good you are in this life, but what did you do with God's Son, Jesus. Did you receive Him by faith through God's grace or did you reject Him? Confess your sin, ask forgiveness believing Jesus died to pay your sin debt, was buried, and rose again. This is the time to choose your eternal destiny. We pray you will choose Jesus and would love to be able to rejoice with you. Let us know!
Continue to pray for members Mike Cross, Denise Pitts, Betty Pitts, Larry Armstrong, Pastor and his family, and all who need our prayers. Pray for Dot McAllister, and our shut-in Lula Petty, health needs. Pray for those who have lost loved ones. Remember the family of Carolyn Denton in her homegoing this past week. Pray for our churches, missionaries, and evangelist. Remember to pray for our schools and the teachings. Know what your children are being taught especially the teaching of Critical Race Theory based in color of skin, not content of character. Our nation needs leaders of backbone and godly character. Pray for our government, representatives, state and federal, who desperately need our prayers. Our country is in desperate need of prayer and a turning back to God. Most importantly, pray for souls to be saved.
Join us Sundays at 11 am and 6 pm for in-person services. Wednesday night in-person services have resumed at 7 pm. Brother Cody Cranmore will continue to explore the subject of worship on Wednesday night. All services are available on Facebook and YouTube.