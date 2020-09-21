On The Journey, Judy Bowman
If you pray, do it now
Sharing this space and my thoughts with you each week makes me very grateful. It’s an honor and a privilege to come into your lives for a few moments. I hope that my words here are informative and I pray that each of my readers can come away knowing how much they are loved by the Lord Who has made us all in His image. I know that many of you do not share my Catholic faith. My hope is that you can learn more about what the Catholic Church teaches through my writing. So much of what folks think that we believe is not true after all. As Christians, we all share a rich and precious faith. This brings me to my thoughts for this week.
I’d like to ask you to pray. In whatever way and with whatever words you choose, pray. Our world, our country, and our neighborhoods are in desperate need of God’s guiding hand. I don’t need to tell you about the many wars and conflicts we see in the news. So many of our Christian brothers and sisters are being tortured and killed for their faith. There are dozens of tyrants and terrorist groups who want nothing more than to kill anyone who won’t bow to their will and their beliefs. In our own country are people waiting in the shadows, biding their time for a chance to rise up and make the headlines. Many of our own neighborhoods are torn apart by gangs who see human life as a cheap commodity with little or no value. Playground fights are settled with guns now and not fist fights. People are attacked on the streets and in their cars simply for being there. Buildings are torched. Police officers are targeted for murder, because they wear a badge.
And apart from the violence and suffering in the world is the terror and pain so many of us feel within our own hearts. Every sin wounds us, wounds our families, and wounds our world. And so, today, as you’re reading this, I’d ask you to begin to pray.
“Lord, help us to be grateful for all that You’ve given us. Thank you for Your Son, our Savior Jesus Christ, and the gift of His Holy Cross. We ask You to forgive our sins and to help us to hate sin as You do. We know that Your mercy is an ocean of love and forgiveness. Heal us, Lord, and heal our hurting world……”
Please continue to pray in your own words, for the needs of your family, our nation, and our world. I believe that our prayers are heard. I believe that God loves us to pray and wants us to share our hearts with Him. Thank you for your prayers and for the privilege of sharing this journey with you.
“We must pray without tiring, for the salvation of mankind does not depend upon material success…but on Jesus alone.” — St. Frances Xavier Cabrini
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
Pleasant Valley Baptist invites you to in-person Sunday morning and evening worship services. You are always welcome. Services require social distancing, hand sanitizing, and mask-wearing. Please join us worshipping the Lord while practicing recommended safety measures. Wednesday in-person services continue to be suspended.
Studied sixth parable of seven in Matthew 13, the pearl of great value. Each of these parables relates to a specific time in the kingdom and what the similar characteristic of that time will be. This was a particularly great message and teaching from God's Word. People need to hear what God says. Follow along with this study by watching on Facebook or YouTube. Better yet, come and join with us in person as the study will continue looking at the parables this coming Sunday.
Much to pray about. Please pray for these last days in which we are living and for souls to be saved. Be expecting Christ's return. Remember our country with a pandemic, economy, and social upheaval, our leaders, our citizens. Pray for the upcoming presidential election. The issue of abortion alone, murder of innocent babies, should be enough to make your decision. Now, we have the appointing of a new Supreme Court Justice. Our nation needs us to vote as God leads. Special requests are Denise Pitts, Betty Pitts brother and sister, Larry Armstrong, Dot McAllister, and for our pastor and his family. Pray for our shut-ins Carolyn Denton and Lula Petty and others with high-risk situations. Pray for our churches, missionaries, and evangelists.
Pleasant Valley Baptist continues to live-stream Facebook and YouTube Sunday morning/evening services 11 AM, evening 6 PM, and streaming mid-week Bible study. Visit or view our services for encouragement from God's Word.