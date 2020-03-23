On The Journey, Judy Bowman
A prayer for peace of mind
As we all stay at home these days, it’s easy sometimes to allow worry and fear to overtake us. God calls us to place our trust in Him and to allow our hearts to rest in Him. And so I share this lovely prayer for the peace of Christ with all my readers.
Almighty God, We bless you for our lives, we give you praise for your abundant mercy and grace we receive.
We thank you for your faithfulness even though we are not that faithful to you.
Lord Jesus, we ask you to give us all around peace in our mind, body, soul and spirit.
We want you to heal and remove everything that is causing stress, grief, and sorrow in our lives.
Please guide our path through life and make our enemies be at peace with us.
Let your peace reign in our family, at our place of work, businesses and everything we lay our hands on.
Let your angels of peace go ahead of us when we go out and stay by our side when we return. In Jesus’ name, Amen. — St. Therese (1873-1897)
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
Pleasant Valley Baptist has suspended all gatherings until further notice. This is an effort to do our part in helping to curb the spread of coronavirus. This decision is not made lightly while reverencing our need and command to not forsake our gathering together.
So much to pray for and about. Remember our country, our leaders, our citizens. Remember those who are sick, alone, and grieving. Pray for our churches, missionaries, and evangelist. Pray everyone will humble themselves before God and call on Him. REVIVAL IS SO NEEDED
Pleasant Valley Baptist will livestream FB morning services 11 a.m.and evening 6 p.m.