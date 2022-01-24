On The Journey, Judy Bowman
Talking with God
One of my favorite images in Holy Scripture is revealed in Genesis. Picture the loveliness of the Garden of Eden, perfect in every way, filled to overflowing with every good thing. There are beautiful flowers and trees, peaceable animals of all species, clear waters, gentle breezes — truly heaven on earth. Adam and Eve, our first parents, live in complete harmony with God in the “Paradise of enjoyment” (Genesis 2:15). God and His children were so close that He would walk with them in Paradise “in the cool of the afternoon”(Genesis 3:8). God spoke to them as you and I would speak to our beloved children. They heard His voice and He heard theirs.
What joy it must have been to walk with God, talking with Him and feeling His closeness. Throughout the Old Testament we hear stories of God talking with us. He spoke to Noah and to Abraham, to Isaac and Solomon, and to His holy prophets. He spoke with them as directly as you would speak with your best friend. He also spoke to men in their dreams and in visions He would send to them. But things change in the New Testament. Here, God speaks to us in His Perfect Word: His Son, Jesus Christ. It’s not that God stopped speaking to us — far from it! Through Jesus. God pours out His entire Heart to us. His Holy Spirit inspires us and guides us, like a magnet pulling us closer and closer to the Lord. God wants us to know Him. We see this when Jesus asks His disciples, “Who do you say that I am?” (Matthew 16:13). Peter alone among the disciples answers, “You are the Christ, the Son of the living God.” Then Jesus says to him, “Blessed are you, Simon son of Jonah. For flesh and blood has not revealed this to you, but my Father Who is in heaven” (Matthew 16:16-17). St. Peter’s private revelation from God led Jesus, in the very next verse, to found His Church upon him. “I say to you that you are Peter, and upon this rock I will build My Church and the gates if hell shall not prevail against it”(Matthew 16:18).
Today the Church continues to reveal God through His Son and the working of the Holy Spirit in the Sacraments He created. Jesus founded a Church which, in turn, gave us Holy Scripture. The Bible is a living text through which the Lord reveals His loving plan for our lives. So the idea that God no longer reveals Himself to us is just wrong. The problem may be that many people are listening to who they THINK is God but is in reality only their own desires. Or they’re following a kind of “spiritual” path that feels good and seems right, but that isn’t founded by God. “One road leads home and a thousand roads lead into the wilderness,” writes C.S. Lewis.
Jesus gave us His Church which contains the fullness of revelation and the boundless deposit of faith and grace. The Lord never meant for us to find our way alone or to struggle to try and understand the meaning of Scripture on our own. He didn’t mean for us to walk a lonely path in the hope of finding the one that pleases Him. His Church, His path, is known to us. We know it because Christ revealed it. We hear His voice in the prayers of the Mass, in the Scripture readings, in the mercy of the confessional. He speaks to us in the Church’s art and music and in the many, varied lives of the Saints over the centuries. Most especially, Christ speaks to us in the Holy Eucharist when He comes to us most fully and most intimately. Even Adam and Eve in the garden didn’t know Him like this. Through God’s perfect Word we hear His voice calling out love to us, begging to know us, to share our lives with Him. This is our foretaste of heaven, the home to which we long to return.
“If today you hear His voice, harden not your hearts.” — Hebrews 3:7
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
Pleasant Valley Baptist was pleased to have Brother Dean McNeese, World Harvest Ministries, as our guest speaker Sunday morning. Brother McNeese is always a blessing and a friend to our church. He is a true servant of God with a deep burden for souls especially during these days so very close to the return of Christ Jesus. His message was from the book of Jude.
In Jude verse 3, we are told we must contend for the faith, the truth of the gospel. For the Christian, contending for the faith is a continuous struggle, because it is valuable. This world and the majority do not believe in Jesus as the Son of God. They do not believe He co-exist with God, that He was born of a virgin. He, innocent of any sin, died, was buried, and rose from the dead, all to redeem the likes of us and to give eternal life through faith in Him by the grace of God. There is serious deception in the world. The world rejects Jesus and His Word. Oh, but Satan, the prince of the world, he believes, he knows. He knows his time is short and is seeking to destroy and take as many as possible with him into hell. Yes we have a foe, an adversary. Satan operates through lies and deceit. The devil questions truth as he did with Eve in the garden, when he ask “Did God say?”. Jude 1:23 speaks of the fire. Some are tender toward the gospel and respond to God's love with love and Jesus as savior. Others are hard and tough and must be pulled from the fire. These are fearful and respond out of fear. Though these are resistant, we must hate their sin but love them and strive for their souls. It seems the church today has lost its zeal and travail for the souls of men.
With all these contentions, Jude 1:1 tells us, the saved are sanctified, set apart, by God the Father, preserved, eternal, in Jesus Christ, and called by the Holy Spirit. Herein is the Trinity: God the Father, Jesus the Son, and the Holy Spirit. We find consolation in God's Word. The words recorded in Jude close the chapter with great confidence in God.
Continue to pray for members Mike Cross, Denise Pitts, Betty Pitts, Pastor and his family, and all who need our prayers. Pray for our shut-in Dot McAllister with health needs. Pray about Covid and be safe. Pray for those who have recently lost loved ones. Pray for our churches, missionaries, and evangelist. Remember to praise the Lord always.
