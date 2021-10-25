Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
Pleasant Valley Baptist sends a special invitation for you to worship with us each and every week. It would be our honor to have you join with us.
Dr. Flood's Sunday message focused on attributes of God and His eternal existence. Everything that is came from and exists because of God. Pastor used an example of a little boy trying to watch a parade through a knothole in a fence. He could only see what was in front of him. When he was lifted above the fence, he could see the entire parade.
The beginning, the present, and the end. So it is with God. God knows and sees everything at one time. He is not bound by time as we are. God is eternal. Never a time when He wasn't and never a time when He will not be. God is not taken by surprise and His will shall be done. God would have all to be saved and, as Christians, we can rest in Him knowing He is in control while giving each of us freedom of choice. No power exists that can overcome God's purpose or plans. Take comfort knowing God is in control today as He has always been and will be.
Pleasant Valley Baptist has resumed normal in-person service meeting times, Sunday at 11 am and 6 pm with Wednesday Bible study at 7 pm. All services will be available on Facebook as well. Continue to act wisely and be safe.
Pleasant Valley Baptist will be having Trunk or Treat for the kiddos, Saturday, October 30, 5-8 pm, with food served at 5 pm. Bring the kids and join in the fall festivities. Costumes are encouraged to be honoring to Christian values.
Pleasant Valley Baptist will be recognizing and celebrating all veterans on Sunday, November 14, 10:30 am. All veterans are extended a special invitation to this service. Come and worship the Lord and honor all who have served our nation. Spend the day with us and stay for dinner after morning service. Special guest speaker will be Sgt. James Bode, Vietnam veteran and Purple Heart recipient. Our other special guest will be you. We look forward to seeing you.
The Bible says the judgment of sin is death. Christ died for all. Whosoever will repent and receive Christ will be saved. Pray, confessing your sin, by faith, believe and accept Jesus’ finished work of grace on the cross as payment for your sin. Substitute your name in the place of whosoever, today!
Pray for our country and the grave situations we face at home and around the world. Pray for God's mercy, wisdom, and help. Pray for our president and other leaders God has allowed to be in these positions. God raises men up and puts men down. America is experiencing the results of choosing to turn away from God, the principle of reaping what has been sown. Our hope is God and as a nation we must repent. America, indeed the world, needs for God to send revival. Let revival begin within each of our hearts. Pray for revival and souls to be saved.
Continue to pray for members Julie McCurdy, Mike Cross, Denise Pitts, Betty Pitts, Larry Armstrong, Pastor and his family, myself, Glenda Smiley and all who need our prayers. Pray for our shut-ins Dot McAllister and Lula Petty, health needs. Pray for those who have recently lost loved ones. Pray for our churches, missionaries, and evangelists. Praise the Lord for improvement in Covid cases and continuing to exercise caution.
Join us Sunday mornings at 11 am and evenings 6 pm for in-person services. Sunday services are available on Facebook and YouTube with Wednesday Bible study on Facebook at 7 pm.