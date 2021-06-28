On The Journey, Judy Bowman
In the army
It’s been said that in order to win any war, you have to know three things: that you ARE at war, who your enemies are, and what weapons or strategies can defeat them. If you’re a Christian, then you’re at war. St. Paul wrote a lot about the war we’re in: the war of faith. Personally, each of us is called to “fight the good fight of the faith” (I Timothy 6:12). It’s our daily struggle to live our life in submission to the will of God. We struggle against the inclinations of our own natures which were broken by original sin. We also fight against sinister spiritual forces whose purpose is our downfall (Ephesians 6:12). And on a larger scale, we are members of the Church Militant, the members of God’s own family struggling to reach our heavenly home.
But some of us aren’t being very good soldiers. The old joke tells of the pastor standing at the church doors, shaking hands with the people as they leave after Mass. As Joe tries to pass by, the priest grabs him by the hand and pulls him aside. “Joe,” says the pastor, “you need to join the army of God!” Joe replies, “I’m already in the army of God, Father.” “Then how come I only see you here at Christmas and Easter?” the priest asks. And Joe whispers back, “Sssshhhh …. I’m in the Secret Service.”
Unfortunately for Joe, the fight we are in doesn’t have light duty or rearguard positions. We’re all on the front lines every day. If you aren’t fully prepared and personally engaged in the battle, you’re headed for defeat. So how do we “fight the good fight?” We submit ourselves to the will of God. We obey His commandments–all ten of them–and we cultivate our relationship with God and our neighbor. St. Paul tells Timothy (and us) to “pursue righteousness, godliness, faith, love, endurance, and gentleness” (I Timothy 6:11). By keeping the “new” commandment of loving God and our neighbor, we wage war against our selfish natures, the lure of the world, and the workings of Satan.
Some Christians believe that the battle was won when Christ conquered sin and death once and for all on the Cross. And He did win the victory, but the number of casualties is still to be determined. As long as so many of us believe there is no battle, that we’re guaranteed heaven no matter what we do, then the casualties will mount. Satan delights when the children of Christ deny his existence and allow him to gain a foothold in the body of Christ. If the battle was over, St. Paul wouldn’t tell us to “put on the armor of God”(Ephesians 6:11). You don’t need armor if you aren’t headed into battle. We must wear truth as our belt, justice as our breastplate, zeal for the Gospel as our shoes, faith as our shield, salvation as our helmet and the word of God as our sword. In other words, we must immerse ourselves in the Church that God gave to us as the pillar of truth (I Timothy 3:15). The Church gives us the Sacraments founded by Jesus as the source of His grace. In them, we are joined to Christ in baptism, strengthened in confirmation, forgiven in confession, and nourished by His Body and Blood in the Holy Eucharist. Only by living each day as loving members of His Church can we encourage and support one another in the journey towards the battle’s final, forever victory.
“Do you think I have come to bring peace to the earth? No, I tell you, but rather the sword!” — Luke 12:51
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
Vacation Bible School is planned for July 18-21, beginning 6 pm Sunday evening. We are excited and making plans, please mark your calendars with plans to bring your kids and others. All kids and teenagers 2-18 years old. VBS will meet from 6 pm to 8 pm. Steps will be made to provide a safe environment with more details to come.
2021 Homecoming is planned for August 1st. Randy Bell will be bringing message from God's Word with the group Bond Servants bringing message in song. Make plans now to be with us on this special day.
Pleasant Valley Baptist is excited and so thankful to be able to move forward ministering to people. We send a special invitation for you to come and worship with us.
Pleasant Valley Baptist's mission is to share the gospel with all people and see them come to know Jesus Christ as their Savior. Our goal is to see all saved and go on to spiritually grow, duplicating themselves. This side of the life cycle is when you must choose your eternal destiny. Two destinations, Heaven or Hell. Eternal life in heaven is not based on how good you are in this life, but what did you do with God's Son, Jesus. Did you receive Him by faith through God's grace or did you reject Him?
Continue to pray for members Mike Cross, Denise Pitts, Betty Pitts, Larry Armstrong, Pastor and his family, and all who need our prayers. Pray for Dot McAllister, and our shut-in Lula Petty, health needs. Pray for those who have lost loved ones. Pray for our churches, missionaries, and evangelist. Our nation needs leaders of backbone and godly character. Pray for our government, representatives, state and federal, who desperately need our prayers. Most importantly, pray for souls to be saved.
Sunday's messages were necessary and inspiring. The morning message was based on Word but focused on the Critical Race Theory which is rampant in our society. This is a dangerous movement to our country and to our Christian faith. You must listen to this vital message. The evening message focused on infirmities as mentioned in God's Word. Do we serve God in spite of difficulties or do we use them as excuses? Listen to be inspired.
Join us Sundays at 11 am and 6 pm for in-person services. Wednesday night in-person services have resumed at 7 pm. All services are available on Facebook and YouTube.