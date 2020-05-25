On The Journey, Judy Bowman
“Just stop it”
You can never be good enough. You can never be kind enough. You can try as hard as you can, but you’ll never be humble enough or generous enough or merciful enough. You can strive every day to be patient and long-suffering, but it won’t work. You’ll never make it, no matter how virtuous and “good” you are and how hard and tirelessly you try.
You see, there’s nothing you can do to make God love you more.
Unlike all other religions, from Islam to Buddhism to animism, Christianity teaches its followers that God loves them totally and completely, just as they are. His love for you and for me is dependent on NOTHING that we can ever do or say. His love is His Nature and is contingent on nothing else.
Accepting this fact is life-changing. This is pure, unconditional love and most of us find it a radically-new experience. Only the love of parents can mirror in a human way the perfect love of God for His children. Far too many of us believe that we’re not worthy of this kind of overwhelming love. Somewhere deep inside of us is a list of stuff we think we have to do in order to MAKE God love us. I have to read the Bible more often. I have to tithe. I have to volunteer for more ministry work. Nope. To repeat: there’s nothing you can do to make God love you more. He already loves you perfectly. All you have to do is to accept that love.
There’s more good news, too. God is not impressed when you think you aren’t worthy of His love. In fact, there’s NOTHING you can do that will make God love you any less. Think about that for a minute. Probably you’ve always believed that when you do bad things, what we call “sin,” it makes God love you less. But it doesn’t. God IS love—–it’s His very Nature. He can’t not love you, no matter what you do or what you think of yourself.
Does your sin disappoint the Lord? Sure it does. It offends Him and it distances you from Him when you choose to sin. If it’s a serious sin, it can cut you off from a relationship with Him and endanger your immortal soul. It’s serious. But even in the middle of your worst possible sin—–God loves you just the same. One of my favorite Scripture verses promises us this: “…while we were still sinners, Christ died for us”(Romans 5:8). Before we even knew Him, He suffered and died for us on the Cross. That’s incredible love. It’s beyond our human imagination. And I think that’s part of why we can’t consider ourselves worthy of His love.
We please God when we take Him up on that love. When we turn away from our sin (repent) we find Him already there, already and always there, waiting to welcome us into His friendship. He’s never been anywhere else.
His love calls us into loving each other. This means loving even most the unlovable among us. That means loving sinners. Just like you and me. And it means forgiving people who have wronged us, even if they don’t apologize and even if we’re still angry or hurting. Forgiving others is being like Jesus, and when we love and forgive one another, it pleases Him.
Sometimes it’s tempting to make our faith really complicated. But the heart of it is pretty simple: to love and forgive others as Christ loves and forgives us. Easter is coming. And it’s all about His love for us and how much He wants to know us and have a relationship with us. We Catholics believe that Jesus rose from the grave on Easter morning. He wants to raise you from the dead, too. He wants you to know that you ARE good enough and kind enough—that none of your sins have changed how much He loves you. He wants you to know that you belong to Him, and you always will.
“God loves each of us as if there were only one of us.” — St. Augustine (354-430 AD)
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
Sunday, May 24th, Pleasant Valley Baptist worshipped the Lord together via technology. Pastor Flood brought an inspiring message from Joshua 4 in God's Word. If you missed it at 11 am, you can watch the message at your convenience. Be sure to watch and not miss out on a blessing from God.
Hope everyone had wonderful Memorial Day regardless of the world situation. Hopefully all acted responsibly with Covid-19. Remember, it isn't necessarily about yourself. Acting responsibly, may very well protect those in your life who are dear to you. Think of them and prefer their safety over your own temporary pleasure.
Pleasant Valley Baptist is choosing to NOT have in-person services for worship next Sunday, May 31. This service will be posted on Facebook and Utube. Please join us worshipping the Lord. We are all in a period of adjustment and changes. All additional services and events continue to be suspended.
Much to pray for and about. Remember our country, our leaders, our citizens. Special requests are Wyondia and Dwayne Hill, Dianne Hullender, Debbie and Brian O'Neill, Betty Pitts, Pastor Flood's mother, the Armstrongs, John Bryson's brother in law, Dot McAllister, protection for all those over 65 with underlying health conditions, and for our pastor and his family. Pray for our churches, missionaries, and evangelists. All who are in places of special need, health, emotional, and encouragement.
Pleasant Valley Baptist continues to live-stream Facebook/YouTube morning services 11 AM, evening 6 PM, and Wednesday Bible study. View our services for encouragement from God's Word. Until we are all come together in God's house, be sure to worship with us via technology.
We look forward to seeing you in God's house soon.