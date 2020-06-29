On The Journey, Judy Bowman
“A good book”
I love to read. I guess that’s not much of a surprise since I also love to write. I can’t remember NOT knowing how to read. Some of my earliest memories are sitting on my daddy’s lap when he’d come in at the end of his workday. We’d read the newspaper together. When I started school, I remember my first grade teacher announcing that we were going to learn to read. I walked to her desk, convinced there’d been some kind of grave mistake and I asked if I could go on home, since I already knew how to read. That didn’t quite work out as I’d hoped. Thankfully the world of books has never let me down. And the more I read, the more I know what I like.
Two of my favorite authors reward me with characters and stories that engage me on many levels, challenge what I think and believe and make me take a new look at myself. Dean Koontz is known as a writer of suspense thrillers. I love his stories because he’s so adept at describing our suffering in this broken world and the grace that we’re offered to get us through and transcend it. His characters are sometimes weird and strange but then, so am I. There’s always hope and redemption in a Koontz book. Plus, he creates great dog characters which is always the mark of a good writer, in my opinion. I mean if you can understand dogs, you must have a great world-view.
My other favorite writer is Flannery O’Connor. As far as I’m concerned, she’s in a class of her own. So much has been written already about the characters and themes in her stories. I relate to her on a very personal level. She’s a fellow Georgian, a fellow Catholic (as is Dean Koontz) and a fellow odd-duck. Or maybe I should say “peacock” since she raised those birds on her family farm in Milledgeville. She suffered from lupus for many years before eventually dying from it. I watched my own mother battle the same disease for the last decade of her life. So Flannery and I share some things in common.
Every time I read her stories or letters she surprises me. She never fails to make me laugh, too. I love her understanding of human nature and how even in our most sinful moments, the possibility of supernatural grace never leaves us. The presence of Christ permeates us and the world and nothing can separate us from that. And there’s the real rub, isn’t it? If Christ really is the Son of God and He really did die on the Cross and rise from the dead to save us, then EVERYTHING is changed by Him. O’Connor seizes on that “supposition” and shocks us with her crazy Southern (is that redundant?) characters. No sinner is beyond God’s redemptive love, not even the most lost of us. And if Christ isn’t God and He didn’t suffer and die to save us from getting what we all deserve—-then nothing matters. Go and do what you want and live as hard and as fast as you can because your only goal is pleasure before it’s lights out.
Koontz and O’Connor are just two examples of Catholic writers who reveal God to me. Through using their gifts and talents, I can see the actions of grace in unexpected people and situations. Both writers use the grotesque and bizarre, the misbegotten and the twisted to shock us out of our everydayness. They don’t tap dance around sin or redemption: they shout it out loud and point with grand gestures just to make sure we don’t miss it. They highlight the worst in us so that the Light of Christ shines all the brighter. And that’s what we’re all called to do in our lives. We can’t all be gifted writers like these two, but we can use our own talents and vocations to let Christ shine through us.
“If He did what He said, then it’s nothing for you to do but throw everything away and follow Him.” — from “A Good Man Is Hard To Find” by Flannery O’Connor
“Evil is no faceless stranger, living in a distant neighborhood. Evil has a wholesome, hometown face with merry eyes and an open smile. Evil walks among us, wearing a mask which looks like all our faces.” — from “The Mask” by Dean Koontz
“She could never be a saint, but she thought she could be a martyr if they killed her quick.” — from “A Temple of the Holy Spirit” by Flannery O’Connor
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
God blessed with revival meetings getting off to a great start, June 28 to July 1, 7 p.m., and began Holy Spirit revival in hearts. Pray revival starts here! Brother Dean McNeese brought messages from God during revival meetings. Hopefully, you did not miss this special time and these special messages God gave Brother McNeese for this time. Be sure to watch all of the messages if you did not attend.
Pleasant Valley Baptist invites you to in-person morning worship services. Please join us worshipping the Lord. Evening and mid-week services temporarily suspended.
Much to pray about. Remember our country with pandemic, economy, and social upheaval, our leaders, our citizens. Special request are family of Mike Cross, family of Jeep Mitchell, Richard Comer (missionary), Dianne Hullender , Debbie and Brian O'Neill, Betty Pitts, Denise Pitts, Armstrong family in passing of Claudette, John Bryson and his family, Dot McAllister, Brian White (surgery), and for our pastor and his family. Pray for our shut-ins Carolyn Denton and Lula Petty. Pray for our churches, missionaries, and evangelists.
Pleasant Valley Baptist continues to live-stream Facebook and YouTube Sunday morning services 11 AM , evening 6 PM, and mid-week Bible study. Visit or view our services for encouragement from God's Word.